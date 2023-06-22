Federal grand jury indicts 4 in ATM robbery

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal grand jury handed down indictments this week against four people accused of robbing $100,000 from a Batesville ATM.

Lavert Hart, Joshua Jerome Dorsey, Edmond Celeste Dorsey, and Brianna Ford, all of Houston, Texas, are charged with bank robbery, interstate transport of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit bank robbery.

The charges stem from an April 15, 2022, robbery at Citizens Bank, 655 S. St. Louis St.

According to a news release from the Batesville Police Department, a vehicle pulled up to the bank’s ATM while a service technician and bank employees were working on it.

“Two masked individuals exited the passenger side of the vehicle, ran up to the ATM, and took cassettes that contained approximately $100,000 in United States currency (cash),” the release said. “A third individual (driver) remained inside the vehicle. After taking the cassettes, the suspects then reentered the vehicle and fled the scene.”

Officers with the BPD and the Independence County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle, but the suspects got away.

Police Chief Alan Cockrill said a staff member was filling an ATM when they were approached by two males who took three boxes of cash and drove off. (Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill)

Detectives developed three possible suspects based on evidence collected and video surveillance footage.

In September of 2022, two BPD investigators traveled to Texas to interview one of the suspects who had been arrested in a similar incident in San Marcos.

Evidence collected in that robbery tied the suspects to the ATM robbery in Batesville, Thursday’s report stated.

“Evidence was also obtained which implicated a fourth suspect from Houston, Texas, in a conspiracy to commit the ATM robbery in Batesville,” the documents stated.

In February of this year, Batesville detectives presented their evidence, which included surveillance video, vehicle rental records, cellular and social media records, and witness statements to the federal grand jury.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas will prosecute the case.

