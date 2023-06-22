Energy Alert
Four Razorbacks projected to be picked in 2023 NBA Draft

(WKYT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (KAIT) - It’s set to be a milestone night for Arkansas men’s basketball.

Four Razorbacks are projected to be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. You can watch it Thursday at 7:00pm on KAIT-ABC. Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. will be in the green room in New York City. Both are expected to go off the board in the 1st Round, Jordan Walsh and Ricky Council IV are projected to be picked in the 2nd Round. Arkansas could have four players selected in the same NBA Draft for the first time since 1992 (Isaiah Morris, Lee Mayberry, Oliver Miller, Todd Day).

The Memphis Grizzlies have 3 of the 58 picks in the 2023 Draft.

ESPN NBA Mock Draft (6/21/23)

1st Round

6. Magic: Anthony Black (Arkansas PG/SG)

22. Nets: Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas PG/SG)

25. Grizzlies: Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers)

2nd Round

38. Kings: Kobe Brown (Missouri PF/C)

40. Pacers: Jordan Walsh (Arkansas PF/SF)

45. Grizzlies: Tristan Vukčević (Partizan Belgrade PF/C)

54. Kings: Ricky Council IV (Arkansas SG/SF)

56. Grizzlies: Jordan Miller (Miami SF/PF)

