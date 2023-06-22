Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Giant seaweed blob on Florida beaches could contain flesh-eating bacteria, researchers say

The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate,...
The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate, which can cause flesh-eating infections.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers said the giant seaweed blob piling up on the Florida coast could be carrying illness-inducing bacteria.

Sargassum can serve as a marine habitat while adrift at sea, but as it reaches the shore, it picks up everything in its path, including plastic and debris.

Researchers said that combined with the Florida sun can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate, which can cause flesh-eating infections.

There is good news, though. Scientists have not found any of the flesh-eating bacteria in the sargassum samples they tested, but they warn that it could still be present in the water.

Experts advise people to stay away from clumps of sargassum and not to swim in waters that appear filthy.

The bacteria can enter through minor wounds like cuts, scrapes or scratches.

While infections are rare, it can be severe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
photos from the Greene County Sheriffs Department shows the 7 1/2 lbs. of marijuana seized from...
Marijuana arrest brings attention to drug moving across Arkansas-Missouri border
For the fourth time in a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in Region 8.
Another earthquake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
An Independence County jailer is now in jail after he was caught furnishing the inmates with...
Jailer charged for allowing contraband in county jail
Dustin E. Mason, was charged June 20 with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Butler Co. man charged in connection with death of infant son

Latest News

Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
Search for missing Titanic submersible nears critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply
Pictures from the Baxter County Sheriff's office show the front of Louck's pontoon boat after...
Baxter County, Arkansas man dies in boat crash on Lake Norfork
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in court Thursday in Moscow to fight his...
Moscow court rules US journalist Evan Gershkovich must stay in jail until late August
FILE - Emma Rousseau of Oakland, N.J., her mouth bound with a red, white and blue netting,...
A year after fall of Roe, 25 million women of childbearing age live in states with abortion bans or tighter restrictions