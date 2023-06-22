Judge issues ruling over ownership of Jonesboro’s First United Methodist Church

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas judge has issued a ruling in the property dispute over who is the rightful owner of the First United Methodist Church – Jonesboro.

According to interim Pastor Britt Skarda, the judge ruled the church property belongs to the First United Methodist Church and a group of members who are a part of a group known as Stay FUMC will be able to return to the property.

Daniel P. Dalton and D. Chris Gardner filed the lawsuit on behalf of First United Methodist Church in Dec. 2022 against the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, The Arkansas Conference of United Methodist Church, and other interested parties in the properties seeking control of the church property.

One of the reasons for the lawsuit was Dalton and Gardner believed the conference had no right to the building because the deed from Bert and Mary Lynch back in 1920 conveyed no right or interest to the conference.

The Jonesboro congregation states it acquired the property from the Lynchs without any help from the conference.

The lawsuit referenced a second disaffiliation vote that happened at the Jonesboro church on Dec. 15.

K8 News reported the Arkansas Conference deemed that vote was not during an approved church meeting and the Conference moved to suspend Senior Pastor John Miles.

Skarda said all members who wish to return to the church will be able to do so under the judge’s ruling and the property will be turned over on August 1st.

A new pastor will lead the congregation at First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro. Reverend David Hoffman was appointed as lead pastor, effective July 1, 2023.

Skarda said Hoffman and the congregation will welcome anyone who wishes to attend the church.

Calls to Miles for comment have not been returned.

