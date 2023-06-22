June 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A little bit cooler today across Region 8.

We will see a few clouds as an upper-level low back to our east gets closer today.

With the low a little closer, temperatures will not be as warm today as they were yesterday.

We will warm into the mid-80s today.

I cannot rule out a pop-up shower or two this afternoon, but that chance is only 10%.

Mostly clear tonight with temperatures in the mid-60s.

That low moves off and the temperatures will climb.

As we head into the weekend, Temperatures will go back into the low to mid-90s and heat index values will get back close to 100°.

The only real chance of rain looks to come overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

News Headlines

Fireworks are now allowed to be sold in Arkansas; what you should know if you are allowed to shoot them off in your community find out some hazards to keep in mind, Maddie Sexton explains.

Expect delays on Red Wolf Boulevard, U.S. Highway 49, in Jonesboro as crews perform maintenance expected to be completed later this year.

Jonesboro Police Department released a new video in the vandalism investigation at the Jonesboro High School football field, offering the reward for tips to find those responsible.

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement started a new project to improve maternal and infant health.

The search for the missing Titanic submersible nears the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply, a live update from Newfoundland.

