Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jury sentences man on child rape charges

On Wednesday, June 21, a jury found 38-year-old Christopher McDermott guilty of two counts of...
On Wednesday, June 21, a jury found 38-year-old Christopher McDermott guilty of two counts of rape, four counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of sexual indecency with a child.(Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury sentenced a Harrisburg man to prison after finding him guilty of raping a child multiple times.

On Wednesday, June 21, a jury found 38-year-old Christopher McDermott guilty of two counts of rape, four counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of sexual indecency with a child.

According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Sonia F. Hagood, the jury sentenced McDermott to 40 years for each count of rape, 20 years for each of the sexual assault charges, and 6 years for sexual indecency with a child.

“I am very grateful to the jury who sat through heartbreaking testimony,” said Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jimmy Turnbow. “The jury’s message is clear: Poinsett County citizens will not tolerate child abuse.”

In January 2021, the Harrisburg Police Department received a report that McDermott had sexually assaulted the child “on numerous occasions” over two years.

Police arrested him after the Child Advocacy Center in Jonesboro conducted a forensic interview and sexual assault exam of the victim.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
photos from the Greene County Sheriffs Department shows the 7 1/2 lbs. of marijuana seized from...
Marijuana arrest brings attention to drug moving across Arkansas-Missouri border
For the fourth time in a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in Region 8.
Another earthquake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
An Independence County jailer is now in jail after he was caught furnishing the inmates with...
Jailer charged for allowing contraband in county jail
Dustin E. Mason, was charged June 20 with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Butler Co. man charged in connection with death of infant son

Latest News

A federal grand jury handed down indictments this week against four people accused of robbing...
Federal grand jury indicts 4 in ATM robbery
Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne has died.
Arkansas Supreme Court justice dies
Jonesboro police say a pedestrian crash shut down Red Wolf Boulevard.
Man in wheelchair hit, killed on Red Wolf
Several towns within Mississippi County have received funding from the Mississippi County...
Government of Mississippi County gives multiple grants for cities’ funding