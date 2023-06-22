Jury sentences man on child rape charges

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury sentenced a Harrisburg man to prison after finding him guilty of raping a child multiple times.

On Wednesday, June 21, a jury found 38-year-old Christopher McDermott guilty of two counts of rape, four counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of sexual indecency with a child.

According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Sonia F. Hagood, the jury sentenced McDermott to 40 years for each count of rape, 20 years for each of the sexual assault charges, and 6 years for sexual indecency with a child.

“I am very grateful to the jury who sat through heartbreaking testimony,” said Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jimmy Turnbow. “The jury’s message is clear: Poinsett County citizens will not tolerate child abuse.”

In January 2021, the Harrisburg Police Department received a report that McDermott had sexually assaulted the child “on numerous occasions” over two years.

Police arrested him after the Child Advocacy Center in Jonesboro conducted a forensic interview and sexual assault exam of the victim.

