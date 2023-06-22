November matchups revealed for MAC/SBC Challenge
The Mid-American Conference and Sun Belt Conference have partnered for the MAC-SBC Challenge and initial matchups for Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball have been announced for the 2023-24 season.
The first game occurs during the opening week of the 2023-24 regular season from Wednesday, Nov. 8, to Saturday, Nov. 11, with the matchups determined based on projected NET rankings heading into the season. The second contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, with the matchups set based on real-time NET rankings and announced in January. In addition to relevant NET data, geography and frequency of past contests will be considered in determining the matchups.
The A-State women will host Northern Illinois on Thursday, Nov. 9 while the A-State men hit the road to face Bowling Green on Saturday, Nov. 11. The MAC women and Sun Belt men will host the February matchups. The A-State women are 1-0 all-time against Northern Illinois, winning 74-70 back on Nov. 15, 1994 in DeKalb, Ill. The A-State men are 2-2 all-time against Bowling Green having last played the Falcons in a home-and-home in 2006. Each MAC-SBC Challenge game will be carried on an ESPN platform.
Complete non-conference and conference schedules for A-State men’s and women’s basketball will be released at a later date. Season tickets for both A-State men’s and women’s basketball are available for purchase at //AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or by calling (870) 972-ASU1.
MAC-SBC Challenge Men’s Basketball Matchups
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Troy at Ohio
Thursday, Nov. 9
James Madison at Kent State
Saturday, Nov. 11
Arkansas State at Bowling Green
Southern Miss at Akron
Louisiana at Toledo
Old Dominion at Ball State
South Alabama at Buffalo
App State at Northern Illinois
Texas State at Miami (OH)
Georgia Southern at Eastern Michigan
Georgia State at Western Michigan
ULM at Central Michigan
MAC-SBC Challenge Women’s Basketball Matchups
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Toledo at James Madison
Thursday, Nov. 9
Northern Illinois at Arkansas State
Central Michigan at South Alabama
Friday, Nov. 10
Western Michigan at Georgia State
Saturday, Nov. 11
Ball State at Troy
Eastern Michigan at Georgia Southern
Akron at Southern Miss
Buffalo at Old Dominion
Bowling Green at Texas State
Ohio at App State
Miami (OH) at ULM
Sunday, Nov. 12
Kent State at Louisiana
