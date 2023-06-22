November matchups revealed for MAC/SBC Challenge

The Mid-American Conference and Sun Belt Conference have partnered for the MAC-SBC Challenge and initial matchups for Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball have been announced for the 2023-24 season.

The first game occurs during the opening week of the 2023-24 regular season from Wednesday, Nov. 8, to Saturday, Nov. 11, with the matchups determined based on projected NET rankings heading into the season. The second contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, with the matchups set based on real-time NET rankings and announced in January. In addition to relevant NET data, geography and frequency of past contests will be considered in determining the matchups.

The A-State women will host Northern Illinois on Thursday, Nov. 9 while the A-State men hit the road to face Bowling Green on Saturday, Nov. 11. The MAC women and Sun Belt men will host the February matchups. The A-State women are 1-0 all-time against Northern Illinois, winning 74-70 back on Nov. 15, 1994 in DeKalb, Ill. The A-State men are 2-2 all-time against Bowling Green having last played the Falcons in a home-and-home in 2006. Each MAC-SBC Challenge game will be carried on an ESPN platform.

Complete non-conference and conference schedules for A-State men’s and women’s basketball will be released at a later date. Season tickets for both A-State men’s and women’s basketball are available for purchase at //AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or by calling (870) 972-ASU1.

MAC-SBC Challenge Men’s Basketball Matchups

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Troy at Ohio

Thursday, Nov. 9

James Madison at Kent State

Saturday, Nov. 11

Arkansas State at Bowling Green

Southern Miss at Akron

Louisiana at Toledo

Old Dominion at Ball State

South Alabama at Buffalo

App State at Northern Illinois

Texas State at Miami (OH)

Georgia Southern at Eastern Michigan

Georgia State at Western Michigan

ULM at Central Michigan

MAC-SBC Challenge Women’s Basketball Matchups

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Toledo at James Madison

Thursday, Nov. 9

Northern Illinois at Arkansas State

Central Michigan at South Alabama

Friday, Nov. 10

Western Michigan at Georgia State

Saturday, Nov. 11

Ball State at Troy

Eastern Michigan at Georgia Southern

Akron at Southern Miss

Buffalo at Old Dominion

Bowling Green at Texas State

Ohio at App State

Miami (OH) at ULM

Sunday, Nov. 12

Kent State at Louisiana

