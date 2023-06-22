Pedestrian hit, Red Wolf shut down
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say a pedestrian crash has shut down Red Wolf Boulevard.
According to a police spokesperson, the incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Red Wolf and Highland Drive.
Officers have shut down Red Wolf as emergency crews work to clear the scene.
K8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.
