Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Pilot flying to bring awareness to human trafficking

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tulsa businesswoman and pilot is flying with a purpose in this year’s Air Race Classic.

Jeri Barrientos made her stop in Jonesboro Thursday and caught up with members of the Jonesboro Rotary Club to discuss an important issue, human trafficking.

“I’m using this as a platform to actually raise awareness and talk to people about it, I just want to start the conversation. The whole thing about this is it’s a very dark subject and it weighs on my heart very heavily, so I prefer to just educate and spread the word,” said Barrientos.

Barrientos shared how human trafficking is an issue too close to home for her.

“It’s one thing to have a story that hits home, it’s another to have a story that hits in your home... I went to my children’s devices and low and behold there it was. It was a child pretending to be another child his age, it wasn’t,” Barrientos shared.

She says that you should never let your guard down at the potential risk of human trafficking around you.

“It happens everywhere, it doesn’t matter your social economic, it doesn’t matter race, religion. It happens in the wealthiest of neighbors, it happens in the poorest of neighbors, and it’s in your own hometown.”

Simply sparking a conversation and spreading the word could save a life.

“Just trying to get the conversation started, that’s the most important piece is just starting a conversation so that people can be more aware of what’s going on.”

The Air Race Classic is an all-female race that started Tuesday in North Dakota and will conclude Friday in Florida.

Jeri left Jonesboro to head to her next stop in Pell City, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
photos from the Greene County Sheriffs Department shows the 7 1/2 lbs. of marijuana seized from...
Marijuana arrest brings attention to drug moving across Arkansas-Missouri border
Jonesboro police say a pedestrian crash shut down Red Wolf Boulevard.
Man in wheelchair hit, killed on Red Wolf
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
For the fourth time in a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in Region 8.
Another earthquake recorded in Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A couple of watermelons that are close to ripe in Gibson's field that he will hope to pick next...
Watermelon season approaching fast in Missouri
a look at downtown Blytheville where the city is looking into an entertainment district.
Blytheville considers introducing an entertainment district
3 judges back out of FUMC lawsuit
Judge issues ruling over ownership of Jonesboro’s First United Methodist Church