Pilot flying to bring awareness to human trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tulsa businesswoman and pilot is flying with a purpose in this year’s Air Race Classic.

Jeri Barrientos made her stop in Jonesboro Thursday and caught up with members of the Jonesboro Rotary Club to discuss an important issue, human trafficking.

“I’m using this as a platform to actually raise awareness and talk to people about it, I just want to start the conversation. The whole thing about this is it’s a very dark subject and it weighs on my heart very heavily, so I prefer to just educate and spread the word,” said Barrientos.

Barrientos shared how human trafficking is an issue too close to home for her.

“It’s one thing to have a story that hits home, it’s another to have a story that hits in your home... I went to my children’s devices and low and behold there it was. It was a child pretending to be another child his age, it wasn’t,” Barrientos shared.

She says that you should never let your guard down at the potential risk of human trafficking around you.

“It happens everywhere, it doesn’t matter your social economic, it doesn’t matter race, religion. It happens in the wealthiest of neighbors, it happens in the poorest of neighbors, and it’s in your own hometown.”

Simply sparking a conversation and spreading the word could save a life.

“Just trying to get the conversation started, that’s the most important piece is just starting a conversation so that people can be more aware of what’s going on.”

The Air Race Classic is an all-female race that started Tuesday in North Dakota and will conclude Friday in Florida.

Jeri left Jonesboro to head to her next stop in Pell City, Alabama.

