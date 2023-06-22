Energy Alert
Police estimate age of skeletal remains found in Searcy

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The Searcy Police Department is sharing new information on skeletal remains, including how old they estimate the remains are.

According to our content-sharing partner KARK, police say the remains found on Friday, June 16 were weeks to months old, not years.

The remains were discovered around 4 p.m. by a homeless person in a wooded area between Hubach Loop and South Poplar Street.

Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said finding all they can is crucial to getting answers from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

“The first step is to find out who it is,” Hernandez said. “The more that we can get, the better our chances are of getting DNA results back, also the more that we can find, we can possibly see if there is any trauma to parts of the body.”

Hernandez said they are looking at missing person cases in and around Searcy as part of the investigation but have not ruled out homelessness or homicide.

Authorities were unable to locate any identification and they could not determine the gender of the person.

To read more about this story, visit KARK’s website.

