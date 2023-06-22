Energy Alert
Things to remember before buying fireworks in Arkansas

Despite there being 365 days in a year, Arkansans have a short window of time to enjoy fireworks.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite there being 365 days in a year, Arkansans have a short window of time to enjoy fireworks.

As the July Fourth holiday inches closer, retail firework sales are now available.

According to Arkansas Code 20-22-711, fireworks may only be sold and used within the state from June 20-July 10 and from Dec. 10- Jan. 5 each year. That’s just 47 days.

Veronica Moad of Super Sam’s Fireworks, 1717 Highway 351 in Jonesboro, says they have worked endlessly to get everything ready and on the shelves for their busiest weeks of the year.

“Normally we stop around July 5 or until all our stock is gone,” she said.

If you choose to purchase, remember it is illegal to shoot them off inside the city limits of Jonesboro.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said if you insist on having some fireworks fun in Jonesboro, use novelties, fountains, or sparklers.

“They are not explosive,” he said. “Little party poppers and things that are activated by string are safe, so you don’t have a whole lot to worry about with those.”

He said safety for residents and the city itself is the top priority. When shooting your own fireworks, he said to not fire them toward other people, cars, buildings, or combustible material.

Grass and structure fires can easily be ignited by improper handling, and people can suffer from moderate to severe burn injuries.

“The parts of the body most often injured by fireworks are hands and fingers (an estimated 31% of injuries) along with the head, face, and ears (an estimated 21 percent),” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For those caught launching fireworks inside city limits, expect a fine from the Jonesboro Police Department.

For more information regarding the state firework code, click here.

