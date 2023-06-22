Watermelon season approaching fast in Missouri

ARBYRD, Mo. (KAIT) - With summer now in full swing there is one thing you will find at almost every BBQ the next couple of months, watermelon, and many of the ones around here come from the show me state.

Lonnie Gibson has spent almost his whole life working with melons, the lifetime farmer, and his staff are getting ready for the busiest time of year.

“When the watermelon harvest starts, we usually don’t know which end it up, its usually 18-hour days at least and trucks coming in all hours of the night to get loaded all hours of the morning,” Gibson said.

The Owner of Bootheels Best based in Arbyrd has been farming melons as long as he can remember and thinks the melons grown in Missouri state are better than anywhere else.

“The Missouri melon is the best melon, and the best melon is in the bootheel,” Gibson said.

According to the International Fresh Produce Association, melons are the 5th most purchased fruit but there are not nearly as many people growing them as in years past because it is a crop that you don’t really get insurance for.

“The number of growers has really shrunk over the years there are very few of us,” Gibson said.

With the demand for watermelons at the highest around July 4th Gibson said it is time to hustle but you want to make sure you don’t jump the gun.

“I usually don’t ever cut one until I found a ripe one and so today this morning, I found one, I carried it into the shop and made me a little video,” Gibson said.

In the video, Gibson takes a bite out of a ripe watermelon saying it was ready to be shipped which means it is not too long until the rest of the field is also ready.

Within the next two weeks, they will fill a bus full of melons and send it off to local stores for all of us to enjoy.

