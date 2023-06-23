Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

5 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death due back in court

Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols are due back in court in August.

The former officers appeared in court on Friday morning.

Four of the five accused Memphis Police officers in the Tyre Nichols murder case filed a motion in federal court to pause their civil case until their criminal case can be resolved.

This filing comes shortly after Demetrius Haley filed a motion to postpone the legal proceedings in his case.

Former officers Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Haley, and Tadarrius Bean are charged with second-degree murder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
Jonesboro police say a pedestrian crash shut down Red Wolf Boulevard.
ASP identifies man in wheelchair hit, killed on Red Wolf
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
3 judges back out of FUMC lawsuit
Judge issues ruling over ownership of Jonesboro’s First United Methodist Church
photos from the Greene County Sheriffs Department shows the 7 1/2 lbs. of marijuana seized from...
Marijuana arrest brings attention to drug moving across Arkansas-Missouri border

Latest News

A head-on collision slowed the Friday morning commute.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Back-to-back crashes shut down Highway 49
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office learned on Friday, June 16, that an overseas hackers’ group...
Sheriff’s office computer server hacked
Jonesboro police say a pedestrian crash shut down Red Wolf Boulevard.
ASP identifies man in wheelchair hit, killed on Red Wolf
I-TEAM: Who' teaching your children?
I-TEAM: Who’s teaching your children