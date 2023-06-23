I-TEAM: Who’s teaching your children

Osceola, Ark. (KAIT) - Hallways are starting to look a little different.

Teacher shortages are the new normal for school districts across the country, including Arkansas

“At the beginning of the year, I went to the open house. There were minimal to no teachers at the open house,” said a Carroll Smith Elementary School concerned parent.

Mississippi County saw around a 40% teacher turnover rate for 2022 according to state data. This leaves a need for teachers.

Teacher Workforce Report Office for Education Policy Department of Education Reform University of Arkansas

“I feel like he is dropping the ball and the district is failing our kids. And I am not okay with that,” said a concerned parent.

Parents and teachers are fed up after what they say has been a school year full of unanswered questions, inconsistencies, and a lack of leadership.

A former teacher says she was not renewed by the Osceola School District for the upcoming school year.

She says documents and recordings show the district claims she was excessively absent.

The teacher says most of those absences were due to her work environment at Carroll Smith Elementary School causing mental health issues and her mom passing away.

When the absentee policy was mentioned to her during the meeting to notify her she was not being renewed, she says she was never given the handbook with that information or a number of other documents she expected to receive.

“I’m supposed to be presented with an employee handbook and I should sign something saying I’ve read and I understand and agree to the terms of this employment, yet none of this has been done,” said Queen Watson, the teacher who was recently not renewed by the Osceola School District.

Watson says she started as a substitute teacher in the Jonesboro Public School District in 2021 to help fill the need.

“I was like they are needing people, so let me see what I can do,” said Watson.

Watson later applied for a teaching position in the Osceola School District.

She said she was excited about the position, but that excitement was abruptly paused when she said she noticed inconsistencies with the hiring process.

“I walk in there and I am expecting just like any professional job, I am going to come in and do any paperwork that has not been done. I am going to sign for my criminal background to be done,” she said. “I am going to do the maltreatment paperwork, we are going to talk about a contract and things of that nature. But I wouldn’t do anything possibly but be introduced to the students.”

Watson said she has a background in human resources. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in human resources, so she says she is familiar with onboarding processes.

She provided us with her application which was in her personnel file.

Her application notes she is not certified but has worked in Jonesboro schools. Her not being certified correlates with information on the Arkansas Educator Licensure System.

This system also shows the status of background checks.

We checked the employability status of every teacher we could identify from the list on the Osceola School District’s website. The list available was uploaded in July of 2022. We did ask for the most up-to-date list but have not received one. Queen Watson was not listed on this list, although she said worked within the district for the last 9 months of the school year.

Through our research, we found over 40% of teachers within the Osceola School District from that list have background checks pending some have a status of pending that was last checked in 2017.

Watson’s status showed approved, but it was last checked by the Jonesboro School District in 2021.

On Thursday, June 22 the school district reached out with a statement regarding the lack of a background check done for Watson.

In response to a preview of tonight’s story, I want to clarify why Ms. Queen Watson wasn’t required to have a background check whenever she was employed by the Osceola School District. By law, all school employees are required to pass a criminal background check and Arkansas Child Maltreatment Registry Check to be eligible for employment. If a potential employee previously worked for another school district, and the employee’s background check was less than one year old, the employee is not required to have another background check. Ms. Queen was initially hired by OSD in September of 2022. She was previously employed by the Jonesboro School District and passed a criminal background check and Arkansas Child Maltreatment Registry Check on 10/15/2021. Therefore, Ms. Queen was not required to have an additional background check when hired by OSD.”

It is highlighted on the Arkansas Educator Licensure System website, “NOTICE TO EDUCATORS: A NEW BACKGROUND AND CMCR CHECK ARE REQUIRED WHEN YOU CHANGE EMPLOYMENT OR RENEW YOUR LICENSE”.

“You could have taken another week if need be to do the proper paperwork, to make sure I was eligible to be in there,” said Watson.

Over 300 hundred students file into Carroll Smith when school is in session.

With just under a few dozen teachers and staff many have pending background checks and certifications, some even expired.

“Why are teachers leaving, why are they not staying? You can not turn a blind eye,: said a concerned parent. “Us as parents. We want answers and we want something done, we are not letting this be swept under the rug. We want change and we want it now.”

State data shows during the 2019- 2020 school year nearly 71% of the teachers within the Osceola School District were certified. Fast forward to the 2021-2022 school year, that percentage dropped to around 34%.

Teacher quality: Osceola School District and Carroll Smith Elementary School. *Arkansas Department of Education Data Center

We wanted answers so I started making calls around June 9.

“He did say from the claims they have received they started working with their legal team, so it’s not much they can actually say,” said Brittany Hall, Public Relations and Communications representative for the district.

The Mixon and Worsham Law office was contacted. After no answers, we went straight to the source.

The principal at Carroll Smith told us to speak with the administration and she could not comment.

I requested an in-person or phone interview to discuss claims of an inconsistent hiring process, lack of onboarding documentation, and mistreatment of teachers.

I was given the statement below. It notes that the hiring process has not changed, and all employees have to apply and be approved by the school board. It does not detail the process of making sure licenses and background checks are up to date before an employee can start.

The statement also notes the district’s use of Act 1240 waivers due to “recruitment and retention struggles”.

“Imani, In response to your questions, please see below: 1. Claims of mistreatment of teachers by the school principal: The District cannot discuss personnel matters, but the District supports and stands behind all our principals. 2. Inconsistencies in the hiring process: The District’s hiring processes have not changed. All potential job applicants are required to submit an application. An interview committee, consisting of teachers and administrators, reviews the applications and select the candidates to be interviewed by the committee. The committee conducts interviews and then recommends the candidate they believe is the best fit for the job position. The school board then votes on the candidates. The school board reserves the right to reject the superintendent’s recommendation and has in the past. 3. Lack of documentation needed for teachers to be approved in the classroom: I assume that you are referring to 1240 waivers. Act 1240 of 2015 allows school districts to petition the State Board of Education for the same waivers granted to open-enrollment charter schools if any students residing in the District attend a charter school. Act 815 of 2019 amended the law so that all schools may now seek any waiver that has been granted to any charter school in the state. These waivers still show up in DESE’s database as “Act 1240” waivers. Districts submit applications for Act 1240 waivers to DESE’s Legal Services Offices and petition the State Board of Education directly for them. DESE’s rules state that these waivers may be requested only if they “enhance student learning opportunities, promote innovation, or increase equitable access to effective teachers.” Districts’ petitions must include the name of the open-enrollment charter school that holds the waiver they are asking to have granted as well as the proposed duration of the request, proof of stakeholder involvement, and a detailed rationale of the request. See A.C.A. § 6-15-103. All Act 1240 waiver requests are presented during a hearing before the State Board, and the State Board may grant or deny part or all of the waiver request. The State Board has 90 days to make a decision. Act 1240 waivers may be granted for up to five years, and, at the expiration date, a district may seek to renew a waiver. The State Board of Education may also review and revoke waivers at any time. Once a teacher is hired under a 1240 waiver, a detailed licensure plan is created that leads to full certification. Also, the 1240 hire must enroll in a non-traditional educational program such as the APPEL program through the Arkansas Department of Education. Osceola School District requested and was granted Act 1240 waivers in 2021. The District requested the 1240 waivers due to recruitment and retention struggles. These waivers have created a pathway for candidates who may have not originally been interested in education but have become interested to obtain licensure through a non-traditional pathway. These waivers are valid through 2024. More information can be found on the District’s website under State-Required Information. 4. Lack of Reporting Incidents Within the School: If an incident occurs on-campus that affects the safety of our students or staff, the District will inform parents through social media, its website, and also do a call-out to parents with a message. On April 18, 2023, the District received a report that a student brought a weapon to Carroll Smith Elementary. The District informed parents on its Facebook page, its website, and did a call-out to Carroll Smith Elementary parents. Copies of the April 18 the Facebook post and the announcement that went out to parents are enclosed”

“There is a teacher shortage. We are finally starting to see post-pandemic growth in our programs where we are getting more students into our programs each semester than we had the semester before. So, that’s a really good thing for our local school districts. We will be putting out more teachers for their classrooms,” said Nicole Covey, Teacher Education Department chair at Arkansas State University.

The shortage of teachers is not only impacting school districts but the institutions that supply teachers.

“Certified teaching assistant. Students in high school can take 9 hours of college credit and graduate with their certificate to be a Certified Teaching Assistant,” said Covey.

She says their department is working on solutions to the shortage with new programs.

“So, this will enable those paraprofessionals, those working in public schools right now a principal looks at right now and says they would be a good teacher if we could get them in and get their degree. Well, those people can now get their degree online,” she said.

Although multiple agencies are working to fill in the teacher gap Watson said the process she went through was not acceptable, especially since she has two children of her own.

“Yes, I would be furious, I would have no understanding, because yes you are short-staffed, but you were short-staffed in that particular classroom for four weeks and the show went on,” she says.

Watson said she was never officially given a contract to sign until the end of the year after she was told she would not be renewed.

I was given a copy of that contract and it is not signed.

