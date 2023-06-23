Man accused of grooming, raping child

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 64-year-old man after they said he groomed and raped a child multiple times.

According to Friday’s news release, the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office received a report on June 15 from the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Unit of a man sexually assaulting a child.

Sheriff Shane Russell said detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division “worked tirelessly collecting evidence and information.”

On Thursday, June 22, deputies arrested Terry Long of Ash Flat on suspicion of rape.

Russell said Long “had groomed and raped the child on several occasions over the course of a year.”

Long is being held in the Sharp County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in circuit court.

