Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Small parks looking for upgrades this summer

This small park in Harrisburg is looking to upgrade with a splash pad and more this summer.
This small park in Harrisburg is looking to upgrade with a splash pad and more this summer.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Upgrades outside, Harrisburg is looking to make additions to its smaller pocket park next to the Food Giant on highway one.

The city is looking into adding a splash pad as well as landscaping upgrades in a larger effort to get people outside.

Morgan Turner with the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce said this is an effort they do every summer.

“We want to have our parks updated so parents can bring their children here, they need to have things to take their kids to in the afternoon and we have a big need for stuff to do with smaller kids,” Turner said.

Turner said residents can expect to see them hosting different events as well, trying to get the community more involved.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
Jonesboro police say a pedestrian crash shut down Red Wolf Boulevard.
ASP identifies man in wheelchair hit, killed on Red Wolf
3 judges back out of FUMC lawsuit
Judge issues ruling over ownership of Jonesboro’s First United Methodist Church
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A medical helicopter was called to a rollover crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 49 between...
Back-to-back crashes shut down Highway 49

Latest News

Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage June 23-25
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for June 23-25
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - June 23-25
a look at downtown Blytheville where the city is looking into an entertainment district.
Blytheville considers introducing an entertainment district
Citizens in the communities of Biggers and Reyno have had large items stolen.
12-year-old’s boat, ATV stolen in Randoph County