Small parks looking for upgrades this summer

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Upgrades outside, Harrisburg is looking to make additions to its smaller pocket park next to the Food Giant on highway one.

The city is looking into adding a splash pad as well as landscaping upgrades in a larger effort to get people outside.

Morgan Turner with the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce said this is an effort they do every summer.

“We want to have our parks updated so parents can bring their children here, they need to have things to take their kids to in the afternoon and we have a big need for stuff to do with smaller kids,” Turner said.

Turner said residents can expect to see them hosting different events as well, trying to get the community more involved.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.