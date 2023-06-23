TRAFFIC ALERT: Back-to-back crashes shut down Highway 49

CRAIGHEAD and GREENE COUNTIES, Ark. (KAIT) - Two consecutive crashes brought the Friday morning commute on U.S. Highway 49 to a standstill.

The first crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday, June 23, on U.S. Highway 49 near Craighead County Road 792 north of Brookland.

A head-on collision slowed the Friday morning commute. (IDriveArkansas.com)

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, multiple vehicles were involved in the collision.

ArDOT reported injuries but did not elaborate on the severity.

IDriveArkansas showed traffic backed up in both directions.

Consecutive crashes Friday morning shut down Highway 49. (IDriveArkansas.com)

At 9:46 a.m., ArDOT reported a rolloever crash with injuries located three miles northeast of State Highway 135, between Paragould and Marmaduke.

At least one medical helicopter was called to the scene, according to a K8 News reporter.

At least one medical helicopter was called to a rollover crash on Highway 49 between Paragould and Marmaduke. (KAIT-TV)

ArDOT reported all lanes of traffic were affected by the crash.

Motorists were urged to slow down and yield to responding emergency vehicles at both crash sites.

