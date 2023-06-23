Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Jonesboro road closure planned for utility work


By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro City Water and Light will temporarily close Bridge Street at the Creath Avenue intersection on Monday, June 26.

According to Jonesboro’s Director of Communications, Bill Campbell, CWL will be working on utility connections.

Campbell said the road will likely be closed the entire workday.

If you travel in this area, you will need to find an alternate route if possible.

