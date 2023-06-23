Tune in now for the latest developing news

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

We are starting our warm-up today with temperatures climbing to near 90°. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. While it will be a bit muggy, it will not be terrible until later this weekend. Tonight, we will see clouds move in before dawn with temperatures around 70°. We warm into the low to mid 90s by Saturday. Our first chance of rain moves in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be HOT. Temperatures in the mid-90s with heat index values reaching the 100s. Heat Advisories will likely be needed Sunday. On top of that, by the afternoon, we will have to watch for the chance of thunderstorms, with some becoming strong to severe. We “cool” off a bit to begin the week with temperatures in the low-90s with heat index values close to air temperatures, but we heat right back up by the mid-week.

Sharp County city is purchasing land to prepare for future growth.

An Arkansas judge has issued a ruling in the property dispute over who is the rightful owner of the First United Methodist Church – Jonesboro.

The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says.

