Wynne Public Schools looking for millage increase

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time since 2003, people in Wynne have the chance to decide if they want to increase the millage for the School District.

Glenda Vance, the Special Education Supervisor for the school said they are so far behind other schools around the area when it comes to funding.

“Currently we are at 35 mils, the state average is 39 mils and there is only 1 other school district in our area that is lower than we are in terms of millage,” Vance said.

The new number would put Wynne just above the state average.

a breakdown of prices by school district of how much money they receive.
a breakdown of prices by school district of how much money they receive.

The chart below shows the breakdown of how much it will cost you depending on the appraised value of your real estate ranging from an additional 24 dollars a year to an additional 220 dollars a year.

This chart shows how much each homeowner would owe if the millage gets approved.
This chart shows how much each homeowner would owe if the millage gets approved.

This come just a couple of months after the town was hit by a destructive tornado and Vance knows people might be pinched for cash and that the district took that into consideration.

“Originally there was going to be more millage asked for but after the storm, there was a lot of consideration on whether to go forward or not and we decided to change some things,” Vance said.

The money from the millage will go towards 4 projects with one of the most important ones being storm shelters added to every classroom.

“These safety shelters would double as storm shelter and as a safety shelter in case of an active shooter,” Vance said.

The millage would also go towards a multipurpose building next to the football field as well as a baseball and softball complex next to the junior high, and lastly, a new pre-K center which will be able to house an extra 80 students.

People can have their voices heard July 20, 22, and 27.

The vote on the millage will be on August 8th with early voting beginning August 1st.

