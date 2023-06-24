Energy Alert
AHSCA All-Star Weekend underway in Conway

The Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games are held every June.
The Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games are held every June.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A summer tradition continues in Conway.

The Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games are underway. Natural State standouts get another chance to compete to cap their high school careers.

Friday featured matchups in baseball, softball, volleyball, boys soccer, and girls soccer. Saturday features football, boys basketball, and girls basketball.

We’ll update this page with highlights.

