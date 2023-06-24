Arkansas State represented at AHSCA Coaches Clinic

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves were represented in Conway.

Two Arkansas State coaches taught sessions Friday in the final day of the AHSCA Coaches Clinic. Head volleyball coach Brian Gerwig focused on the the finer points of blocking.

“I love being down here,” Gerwig said. “Being able to talk with a lot of local coaches, working with some of these great athletes in the building. It’s fun. I enjoy the technicality of the game, being able to teach and help these kids learn. This is a great opportunity to do that.”

There’s a new face in scarlet & black. Red Wolves men’s basketball assistant coach Derek Rongstad also taught at the Clinic. He focused on defensive philosophy.

“It’s nice to be able to meet some people in Arkansas. And be able to talk about some of the things that I’ve learned throughout the years as a coach. And be able to talk with other coaches and share ideas. It’s a great opportunity to meet people and start to get out into the community a little bit.”

You can watch entire interviews above.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.