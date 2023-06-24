Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State represented at AHSCA Coaches Clinic

Arkansas State head volleyball coach Brian Gerwig taught a session Friday at the AHSCA Coaches...
Arkansas State head volleyball coach Brian Gerwig taught a session Friday at the AHSCA Coaches Clinic.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves were represented in Conway.

Two Arkansas State coaches taught sessions Friday in the final day of the AHSCA Coaches Clinic. Head volleyball coach Brian Gerwig focused on the the finer points of blocking.

“I love being down here,” Gerwig said. “Being able to talk with a lot of local coaches, working with some of these great athletes in the building. It’s fun. I enjoy the technicality of the game, being able to teach and help these kids learn. This is a great opportunity to do that.”

There’s a new face in scarlet & black. Red Wolves men’s basketball assistant coach Derek Rongstad also taught at the Clinic. He focused on defensive philosophy.

“It’s nice to be able to meet some people in Arkansas. And be able to talk about some of the things that I’ve learned throughout the years as a coach. And be able to talk with other coaches and share ideas. It’s a great opportunity to meet people and start to get out into the community a little bit.”

You can watch entire interviews above.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
Jonesboro police say a pedestrian crash shut down Red Wolf Boulevard.
ASP identifies man in wheelchair hit, killed on Red Wolf
3 judges back out of FUMC lawsuit
Judge issues ruling over ownership of Jonesboro’s First United Methodist Church
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A medical helicopter was called to a rollover crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 49 between...
Back-to-back crashes shut down Highway 49

Latest News

Arkansas State represented at AHSCA Coaches Clinic
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Gerwig on AHSCA Coaches Clinic, volleyball offseason headlines
Red Wolves Raw: Derek Rongstad on AHSCA Coaches Clinic, joining men's basketball staff
Arkansas guards Anthony Black & Nick Smith Jr. selected in 1st Round of NBA Draft