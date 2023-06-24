Energy Alert
Child dies after falling at Dam Site Park

Police lights generic
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A child is dead after falling off a tall bluff at Dam Site Park.

According to Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown, the sheriff’s office was called to an incident at the park around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

When deputies arrived, Sheriff Brown said a family member was performing CPR on the juvenile who appeared to have fallen from a 40-foot bluff.

Survival Flight was called to the scene to provide medical care and take the child to the hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other information about the incident.

