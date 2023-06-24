Energy Alert
Heat and severe weather possible Sunday

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a chance of a couple of storms after midnight tonight through sunrise. These storms could be loud, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Sunday looks to be an active day for weather. During the day, heat index values will surpass 100° in many locations. Heat Advisories have already been issued for most of the Arkansas counties and the Missouri Bootheel.

Make sure to check on people with medical conditions, bring outside pets inside if possible, and never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle.

We could go straight from heat alerts to severe weather alerts. We are watching the afternoon and evening for the chance of a couple of strong to severe storms. Heavy rain, hail, and even an isolated tornado are possible.

Most of Region 8 is under a LOW risk for severe weather, but this does not mean we can let our guard down; it also means we should not panic.

Make sure to have a way to receive watches and warnings on Sunday.

