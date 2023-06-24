Paragould gathers for first Pride celebration

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The rainbow flags were waving, and cars were honking at Paragould’s first Pride celebration on Saturday.

June is Pride month across the nation but 15-year-old Alain Horton, who is transgender, didn’t want the month to pass without a celebration in his hometown.

“It was last minute, but we were able to form a committee and get it going,” he said.

Even with short notice, many gathered around the Greene County Courthouse to show their support to the LGBTQIA+ community. Several cars throughout the morning honked in support of those who were there, showing a side of Paragould Horton wasn’t expecting to see.

“It’s honestly kind of surprising to see so many people in support of this and I hope that it helps everyone here see that there is somebody out there that loves them and supports them no matter who or what they are,” he said.

Those who went enjoyed games and fun under the sun, as well as food and music later in the day… even though it’s starting small, it’s a big deal for those who can’t travel to other Pride events.

“The main thing is to make sure people in Paragould and Greene County have a safe place to go to be themselves every year,” he said.

Horton said it will only get bigger from there. He said pride events are needed for those in the community to know they’re not alone and that people here are willing to support them and plans to start a committee for that purpose.

“I see a prideful future for Paragould,” he said.

