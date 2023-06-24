Energy Alert
Summer on the Square event brings the community together

Pocahontas hosts Summer on the Square
Pocahontas hosts Summer on the Square
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Summer on the Square event on Saturday in Pocahontas to kick off the summer season.

The event took place June 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Downtown Court Square in Pocahontas.

It was an opportunity for families to get together and enjoy the good food and music.

The event also brought retail vendors, a kids’ zone, a car show, and much more.

