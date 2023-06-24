Valley View OF Slade Caldwell selected to MLB High School All-American Game

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blazer will be in the national spotlight in July.

Valley View outfielder Slade Caldwell was selected to the 2023 MLB High School All-American Game. He’ll play on the same T-Mobile Park in Seattle that’ll host the All-Star Game. The MLB High School All-American Game will be on Friday, July 7th.

The 2023 High-School All American Game Roster 🌟⚾️



Tune into the live stream on https://t.co/6RqFS2pJIt and watch the top high-school prospects compete on July 7th at 4:30 p.m. ET at @TMobilePark during MLB All-Star Week! pic.twitter.com/0ZvY3HheJu — MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) June 23, 2023

It’s part of a busy summer for Slade. Caldwell heads to North Carolina, he’ll compete at the USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline League from June 26th until July 3rd. He’ll then travel to Nashville to participate in the New Balance Future Stars.

Caldwell has garnered several statewide and national accolades over the past month. He was named Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year on June 2nd. Slade was selected to a pair of All-American teams in June. He earned Perfect Game 2nd Team honors along with 3rd Team honors from ABCA/Rawlings.

Caldwell hit .512 in 2023 with 5 HR and 31 RBI, the Blazers reached the state finals for the 3rd straight season. He also had 40 steals and 40 walks. On the mound, the Ole Miss commit was 7-1 with a 2.31 ERA, recording 72 strikeouts.

2023-24 marks Caldwell’s senior year at Valley View High School. He plans on playing football and baseball, Slade earned All-State accolades in both sports last year.

