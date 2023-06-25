2 injured in New Madrid County crash involving UTV

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two East Prairie men were injured in a UTV crash in New Madrid County on Saturday night, June 24.

The crash happened at 7:45 p.m. on Route BB, just north of Route P.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Dawson J. Helmes was driving southbound when his Polaris RZR went off the roadway and flipped.

Helmes was thrown from the side-by-side.

He was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

His passenger, 26-year-old Dakota J. Smith, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

MSHP said the UTV has extensive damage.

