Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 injured in New Madrid County crash involving UTV

Two East Prairie men were injured in a UTV crash in New Madrid County on Saturday night, June 24.
Two East Prairie men were injured in a UTV crash in New Madrid County on Saturday night, June 24.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two East Prairie men were injured in a UTV crash in New Madrid County on Saturday night, June 24.

The crash happened at 7:45 p.m. on Route BB, just north of Route P.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Dawson J. Helmes was driving southbound when his Polaris RZR went off the roadway and flipped.

Helmes was thrown from the side-by-side.

He was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

His passenger, 26-year-old Dakota J. Smith, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

MSHP said the UTV has extensive damage.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraud Alert generic
Seven people sentenced to federal prison in $11.5 million fraud case
3 judges back out of FUMC lawsuit
Judge issues ruling over ownership of Jonesboro’s First United Methodist Church
Many schools will change from a day and half-day format to an hourly structure.
Some Arkansas schools changing to hour format
Police lights generic
Child dies after falling at Dam Site Park
The numbers are in for the third stage of Operation Safe Streets, which occurred on June 17 and...
ASP operation yields 788 arrests

Latest News

heat and severe storms possible
Heat and severe weather possible Sunday
6/24 Jace's Evening Forecast
A Summer on the Square event on Saturday in Pocahontas to kick off the summer season.
Summer on the Square event brings the community together
2023 AHSCA All-Star Games: Boys Basketball & Girls Basketball (KATV)