After breakout season, A-State guard Izzy Higginbottom looks to build on success

Arkansas State vs. ULM February 28, 2023 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship at...
Arkansas State vs. ULM February 28, 2023 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola Florida. (Jimmie Mitchell)(Jimmie Mitchell | Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp wrapped up this week, ending a week of giving back for the Cedar Ridge alums.

One of their guest coaches for the week was another notable Independence County star, Batesville alum and A-State guard Izzy Higginbottom.

Higginbottom, much like Austin and Spencer, attended basketball camps at Lyon College when she was younger, hoping she could play college ball herself one day.

Now, the Batesville alum spent her week helping kids just like her reach the same goals.

"Just having an influence in the lives of young kids that I know that I once was and hoping I could reach a certain level," Higgin

Right now that influence can be one of confidence and perseverance. From transferring from Missouri to Arkansas State, where the then-sophomore battled through a foot injury to have a breakout campaign, becoming the first A-State player to win the conference Newcomer of the Year award in 24 years.

“Last season I just learned about myself how mentally tough I was,” Higginbottom said. “Confidence makes a huge difference in a person’s ability and performance out on the court.”

Izzy was top 10 in the Sun Belt in points, steals and assists. Despite the grind of a long season plus the injury, she finished the year stronger than ever, scoring in double figures in each of her last 12 games, including a career-high 28 points in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The junior looks for more success this year.

“Really working on game-like shots, my conditioning, just being able to get my shot off at any time, separation, ball-handling, all that kind of stuff,” Higginbottom said. “We’re feeling super confident, super excited, obviously there’s a lot of work any time you come in for a fresh season and after rest from summer but just from the momentum we had at the end of the season, we’re going to carry that on with a special group this year.”

