Arkansas State football lands second commit in Class of 2024

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football landed commit number two from the Class of 2024 Sunday, the Red Wolves getting a verbal from Texas ATH Brandon Barnes.

Barnes, from Skyline High School in Dallas, played at both wide receiver and defensive back.

The 6-1 standout also had offers from Arizona State, Texas Southern and Mississippi Valley State. He’s the second commit for the Red Wolves, joining fellow Texas high schooler David Moore.

