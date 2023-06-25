Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One person injured in shooting

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A shooting in Blytheville left one person injured, according to police.

Blytheville police are investigating a shooting incident where at least one person was shot on Saturday, June 24 around 5 p.m.

According to a social media post by the Blytheville Police Department, the shooting took place near the areas of Leclede and Davis Streets. Traffic is encouraged to avoid the area.

At this time no further details have been provided. This story will be updated as information is available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
3 judges back out of FUMC lawsuit
Judge issues ruling over ownership of Jonesboro’s First United Methodist Church
A medical helicopter was called to a rollover crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 49 between...
Back-to-back crashes shut down Highway 49
Many schools will change from a day and half-day format to an hourly structure.
Some Arkansas schools changing to hour format
Fraud Alert generic
Seven people sentenced to federal prison in $11.5 million fraud case

Latest News

heat and severe storms possible
Heat and severe weather possible Sunday
The rainbow flags were waving, and cars were honking at Paragould’s first Pride celebration on...
Paragould gathers for first Pride celebration
Pocahontas hosts Summer on the Square
Summer on the Square event brings the community together
2023 AHSCA All-Star Games: Baseball