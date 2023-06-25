One person injured in shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A shooting in Blytheville left one person injured, according to police.

Blytheville police are investigating a shooting incident where at least one person was shot on Saturday, June 24 around 5 p.m.

According to a social media post by the Blytheville Police Department, the shooting took place near the areas of Leclede and Davis Streets. Traffic is encouraged to avoid the area.

At this time no further details have been provided. This story will be updated as information is available.

