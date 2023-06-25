Foundation of Arts starts season with classic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2023 – 2024 theater season has kicked off in Jonesboro with “West Side Story”.

“West Side Story” is a retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” set in Upper West Side in New York City.

It tells the story of a feud between the two gangs, the Sharks and the Jets, and a forbidden love story in the middle of it that ends in tragedy.

It opened in 1957 in New York City, and it has been retold time and time again on screen and on stage. Mikel Wewers, executive director of the Foundation of Arts, said it still teaches valuable lessons today, as it did in 1957.

“It’s traditional, it’s a classic, it’s a great love story. It talks about cultural diversity that we still live in today’s world. We truly believe at the Foundation of Arts that love conquers all,” he said.

The set itself an enormous undertaking for The Forum, according to Wewers, making its run in Jonesboro much more special.

“You’re not going to find many theaters trying to put on this show. This is probably one of the biggest stages that I’ve seen,” he said.

The young cast has had several weeks to prepare for the play. Wewers said “West Side Story” is bringing old and new talent to the community.

“We have cast members who have done hundreds of FOA shows but we also have cast members who are performing for the first time. They’re so excited, they’re put in a lot of hard work and that’s how we build our community,” he said.

“West Side Story” will run from June 24 – June 26 and June 30.

