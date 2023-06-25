Memphis Grizzlies announce NBA2K24 Summer League 2023 schedule

The NBA announced that the Memphis Grizzlies will open their NBA2K24 Summer League 2023 schedule against the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. (all times Central) on Saturday, July 8, at the Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

The Grizzlies schedule also features contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10 (NBA TV) and the Los Angeles Clippers at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 (ESPNews), at Cox Pavilion. The Grizzlies will face the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at the Thomas & Mack Center (NBA TV). The Grizzlies’ summer league roster and coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

The 18th NBA 2K24 Summer League will showcase all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games from July 7-14, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in the semifinals on Sunday, July 16, at 3 p.m. (ESPN) and 5 p.m. (ESPN2). The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 17, at 8 p.m. (ESPN). The four playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games, with tiebreak criteria available here. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoffs will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 15 or Sunday, July 16.

All 76 games of the 11-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN or NBA App. Tickets for the NBA2K24 Summer League 2023 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com.

Before competing in the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas, the Grizzlies will play three games in the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League, held at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, tipping off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, July 3, at 6 p.m., the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, July 5, at 6 p.m., and the Utah Jazz on Thursday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Full schedules for both the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League and NBA2K24 Summer League 2023 are below.

For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies’ participation in the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League and NBA2K24 Summer League 2023, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram. Grind City Media will provide up-to-the-minute analysis, exclusive video and podcasts throughout both summer leagues for fans who visit GrindCityMedia.com, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 2023 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULES (ALL TIMES CENTRAL)

Monday, July 3: Philadelphia 76ers (Salt Lake City Summer League, 6:00 pm)

Wednesday, July 5: Oklahoma City Thunder (Salt Lake City Summer League, 6:00 pm)

Thursday, July 6: Utah Jazz (Salt Lake City Summer League, 8:00 pm)

Saturday, July 8: Chicago Bulls (Las Vegas, 6:00 pm, NBATV)

Monday, July 10: Cleveland Cavaliers (Las Vegas, 5:00 pm, ESPN News)

Wednesday, July 12: Los Angeles Clippers (Las Vegas, 2:30 pm, NBA TV)

Friday, July 14: Los Angeles Lakers (Las Vegas, 9:30 pm, NBA TV

