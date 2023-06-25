Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson commits to Arkansas
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas men’s basketball has filled all of its available scholarships, landing a commit from Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson on Friday.
Lawson played in all 35 games for the Tigers last season, starting 24. The Memphis native averaged 5 points and under 5 rebounds a night. He shot 57 percent (68-120) from the field.
He was a four-star recruit out of Memphis East, committing to Oregon out of high school where he averaged 4 points per game over 59 career games.
Lawson is listed as a 6-7 forward, with a 7-7 wingspan.
Arkansas Men’s Basketball Offseason
TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS
- G Khalif Battle (Senior - Temple)
- G El Ellis (Senior - Louisville)
- G Jeremiah Davenport (Senior - Cincinnati)
- F Chandler Lawson (Senior - Memphis)
- G Tramon Mark (Junior - Houston)
- G Keyon Menifield (Sophomore - Washington)
PORTAL DEPARTURES
- G Derrian Ford - Arkansas State
- F Barry Dunning - UAB
- F Makhel Mitchell - Little Rock
NEWCOMERS
- F Baye Fall (Accelerated Schools in Denver)
- G Layden Blocker (Sunrise Christian Academy (Ks.), Little Rock Christian)
RETURNERS
- G Devo Davis (Sr.)
- F Jalen Graham (Sr.)
- G Cade Arbogast (Sr.)
- F Lawson Blake (Jr.)
- G Joseph Pinion (Soph.)
- F Trevon Brazile (Soph.)
