Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson commits to Arkansas

Memphis forward Chandler Lawson (4) defends Houston guard Tramon Mark (12) in the first half of...
Memphis forward Chandler Lawson (4) defends Houston guard Tramon Mark (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.(AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas men’s basketball has filled all of its available scholarships, landing a commit from Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson on Friday.

Lawson played in all 35 games for the Tigers last season, starting 24. The Memphis native averaged 5 points and under 5 rebounds a night. He shot 57 percent (68-120) from the field.

He was a four-star recruit out of Memphis East, committing to Oregon out of high school where he averaged 4 points per game over 59 career games.

Lawson is listed as a 6-7 forward, with a 7-7 wingspan.

Arkansas Men’s Basketball Offseason

TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS

PORTAL DEPARTURES

NEWCOMERS

RETURNERS

  • G Devo Davis (Sr.)
  • F Jalen Graham (Sr.)
  • G Cade Arbogast (Sr.)
  • F Lawson Blake (Jr.)
  • G Joseph Pinion (Soph.)
  • F Trevon Brazile (Soph.)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in a wooded area have been sent to the state crime lab for...
Human remains found in wooded area
3 judges back out of FUMC lawsuit
Judge issues ruling over ownership of Jonesboro’s First United Methodist Church
A medical helicopter was called to a rollover crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 49 between...
Back-to-back crashes shut down Highway 49
Many schools will change from a day and half-day format to an hourly structure.
Some Arkansas schools changing to hour format
Fraud Alert generic
Seven people sentenced to federal prison in $11.5 million fraud case

Latest News

Source: NBA
Players represented by Jonesboro agency to get looks at NBA Summer League
Arkansas State represented at AHSCA Coaches Clinic
Arkansas State head volleyball coach Brian Gerwig taught a session Friday at the AHSCA Coaches...
Arkansas State represented at AHSCA Coaches Clinic
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Gerwig on AHSCA Coaches Clinic, volleyball offseason headlines