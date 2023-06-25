Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas men’s basketball has filled all of its available scholarships, landing a commit from Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson on Friday.

Lawson played in all 35 games for the Tigers last season, starting 24. The Memphis native averaged 5 points and under 5 rebounds a night. He shot 57 percent (68-120) from the field.

He was a four-star recruit out of Memphis East, committing to Oregon out of high school where he averaged 4 points per game over 59 career games.

Lawson is listed as a 6-7 forward, with a 7-7 wingspan.

Arkansas Men’s Basketball Offseason

TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS

PORTAL DEPARTURES

G Derrian Ford - Arkansas State

F Barry Dunning - UAB

F Makhel Mitchell - Little Rock

NEWCOMERS

F Baye Fall (Accelerated Schools in Denver)

G Layden Blocker (Sunrise Christian Academy (Ks.), Little Rock Christian)

RETURNERS

G Devo Davis (Sr.)

F Jalen Graham (Sr.)

G Cade Arbogast (Sr.)

F Lawson Blake (Jr.)

G Joseph Pinion (Soph.)

F Trevon Brazile (Soph.)

