Players represented by Jonesboro agency to get looks at NBA Summer League

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After holding a Pre Draft Workout throughout May and June, Jonesboro-based agency One Motive Sports has several clients looking to make an NBA roster, five will be on NBA Summer League rosters in July.

Angelo Allegri - Charlotte Hornets (Exhibit 10 Contract)

The Eastern Washington guard scored 872 points over the last two seasons. The Kansas City, Mo. native hit 150 threes in his career, the second-most by a two-year player in school history and top 10 overall in program history. He came to Eastern Washington from UNC Greensboro, where he played 3 seasons.

Allegri signed an Exhibit 10 contract, which is a 1-year deal worth the NBA minimum salary that can be converted to a two-way contract before the season.

Dexter Dennis - Orlando Magic

Dennis, the 2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year, spent his final year of eligibility at Texas A&M. He averaged 9.5 points per game, starting all 32 games for the Aggies, which won 25 games and was a 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Dennis led the team in scoring in the first round against Penn State, scoring 19 points with 8 rebounds.

Drake Jeffries - Orlando Magic

The former Wyoming guard spent the 2022-23 season with the Lakeland Magic, playing 25 games with 5 starts. for Orlando’s G-League affiliate. He averaged just under 6 points per game, playing over 15 minutes a night.

Trey Jemison - Phoenix Suns

Jemison had a successful offseason, competing in the Portsmouth Invitational in Virginia, which took 64 of the top seniors from across all of college basketball to play in front of NBA scouts. The 6-11 big man from UAB averaged 13.3 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game, shooting 55 percent from the field over the three games.

Daeqwon Plowden - Oklahoma City Thunder

A combo guard/forward, the 6-6 Bowling Green alum played 24 games for the Birmingham Squadron, the New Orleans Pelicans G-League affiliate. He shot 44 percent from the field, averaging 8 points and under 4 rebounds per game.

The NBA Summer League gets underway Monday, July 3 with the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento and the Salt Lake City Summer League. Teams will then head to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League, held from July 7 through July 17.

