Thousands without power during storm

Northeast Arkansas, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 1,000 people are without power across Region 8.

According to the Craighead Electric outage map power is out in Independence, Sharp, Craighead, and Lawerence Counties.

Craighead Electric: power outages 6/25 5:53 pm (KAIT)

Residents in Cave City, Charlotte, and Sulphur Rock are experiencing power outages according to the Entergy Arkansas outage map.

According to Don Ivie, with the Jackson County Office of Emergency Management, a roof was taken off a business in Swifton.

Trees are also down in Swifton.

In Tuckerman, there are reports of trees down as well.

Perry Hutton, with Lawerence County Office of Emergency Management, said trees are down in the southern part of the county.

Hutton said there are reports of power lines down in Lynn, Strawberry, Saffell, Walnut Ridge, and Alicia.

