Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 injured in Sunday morning shooting

Jonesboro police are searching for those suspected in a shooting that injured two people.
Jonesboro police are searching for those suspected in a shooting that injured two people.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for those suspected in a shooting that injured two people.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, June 25, in the 3600 block of School Street.

When officers arrived, according to a Jonesboro Police Department, they found a crowd leaving the scene.

During their investigation, officers learned that 21-year-old Keyunta Lashay had been taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

A second victim, 32-year-old Kadejus Williams, suffered a cut in the shooting, JPD said.

Police did not release any information on the severity of the victims’ injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call JPD at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraud Alert generic
Seven people sentenced to federal prison in $11.5 million fraud case
A Sunday morning fire sent Jonesboro crews scrambling.
Crews respond to house fire
Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured in shooting
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to a Memphis hospital.
One person injured in shooting
Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Jonesboro police arrested 38-year-old Clarence Brown on suspicion of stabbing another man.
Suspect arrested in weekend stabbing
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland