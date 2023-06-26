2 injured in Sunday morning shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for those suspected in a shooting that injured two people.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, June 25, in the 3600 block of School Street.

When officers arrived, according to a Jonesboro Police Department, they found a crowd leaving the scene.

During their investigation, officers learned that 21-year-old Keyunta Lashay had been taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

A second victim, 32-year-old Kadejus Williams, suffered a cut in the shooting, JPD said.

Police did not release any information on the severity of the victims’ injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call JPD at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

