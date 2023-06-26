Celebrating soul food’s rich history

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - June is National Soul Food Month. It’s been celebrated for the past 22 years.

Dr. Kellie Buford, an associate professor of history at Arkansas State University, said the phrase “soul food” was founded during the Black Power movement of the 1960s. Back then, the word “soul” was used to describe black culture.

However, the origins of the food itself date to many years previously.

“The food itself has origins in the 17th-century transatlantic slave trade when African-American people were given meager food rations that were low in quality and nutritional value,” said Buford. “With these rations, enslaved people adapted African food rations with the ingredients and tools they had available to them in the American South.”

Some of the staples of soul food are hot water cornbread, yams, fried chicken, greens, and various cuts of pork.

Kelly Taylor has been cooking up soul food in her family ever since she was little and watched her mother cook. In October 2022, she opened up a food truck of her own and has been serving up soul food to the public ever since.

“I said when I grow up, I wanted to have my own business. I’ve worked in several restaurants, in nursing homes, in the kitchen--and I just want to do something on my own,” said Taylor.

Walking home from school, Taylor could smell her mother’s soul food cooking a block away from the door. For her, soul food cooking means that warm feeling of a home-cooked meal. When people come by Kelly’s Soul Food Kitchen & Catering LLC for a plate, she wants them to leave with something more.

When people leave her business with her food, she has this to say to them:

“I say ‘Come, let it bless your soul.’ Because when you get it, I want you to be like, wow, that’s what I’ve been looking for,” said Taylor.

Dr. Lillie Fears, a professor at Arkansas State University, loves learning about soul food and cooking up soul food dishes. For her, soul food means love and comfort and also triggers memories surrounding family gatherings.

Looking back to the roots of soul food, Fears said African-Americans during the 17th century would often make do with what they had.

“When they got a chance to cook with the scraps and all the things that no one else wanted, it was a way of feeling free, even though they were not free,” said Fears.

Often people are curious about the difference between soul food and southern food.

Fears said soul food is a type of southern food, adding the cuisine has changed and continues to change.

“I think soul food has borrowed from other traditions, and it has influenced a lot of traditions,” Fears said. “For example, I see the big vegan movement coming along now. So, we even have vegan, soul-food-inspired dishes.”

While soul food and southern food have similar beginnings, Buford said southern food during the 17th century was primarily associated with slave owners. They would primarily be given the best cuts of meat and coveted items to eat. The unwanted food items would go to enslaved people.

However, Buford said things started to change when food was harder to come by post-Civil War, and the line between dividing what the two classes ate started to dissolve.

For Buford, food is a part of our history, and it’s important to honor the history of the cuisine.

“This culinary tradition symbolizes the ingenuity and resilience of a people who endured some of the most egregious abuses in human history,” she said. “This food celebrates the triumph of a people who endured, and whose presence and contributions have had an indelible impact on American cuisine.”

Meanwhile, Taylor will continue cooking up soul food at Kelly’s Soul Food Kitchen & Catering LLC. If you want to learn more about what she cooks up, call 870-926-3663 or go to its Facebook page.

