Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fisk city councilman removed from position due to felony conviction

A judge ruled to remove a Fisk city councilman from the position due to a prior felony...
A judge ruled to remove a Fisk city councilman from the position due to a prior felony conviction.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISK, Mo. (KFVS) - A judge ruled to remove a Fisk city councilman from the position due to a prior felony conviction.

According to court documents, Raymond Stewart, Jr. has been permanently removed his position as an elected city councilman.

In May, Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor filed the motion to remove Stewart. A judge gave Steward 10 days to respond to the court filing; however, according to court documents, he did not file a response to the petition and was found “in default of the preliminary Order in Quo Warranto.”

Stewart won the election in April, but Proctor said Stewart was found guilty of a federal felony in 2004, which disqualified him from even seeking office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
A Sunday morning fire sent Jonesboro crews scrambling.
Crews respond to house fire
Fraud Alert generic
Seven people sentenced to federal prison in $11.5 million fraud case
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County
Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to a Memphis hospital.
One person injured in shooting

Latest News

One of the hardest hit areas was Poinsett County where strong winds caused damage in towns like...
Many cleaning up after Sunday storms
Bottled Water
Helena-West Helena residents without water after system failure
Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to a Memphis hospital.
One person injured in shooting
Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power