Golfers swinging for a good cause at St. Bernards’ Triple Swing

Golfers from different companies around Jonesboro all coming together to play for an important cause.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many golfers around northeast Arkansas came out to Ridgepoint Country Club to test their luck and give back at this year’s triple swing with St. Bernards Healthcare.

The over 30-year tradition is a 4-man scramble golf tournament that raises money for the St. Bernards surgical wing in their new tower.

Event Chair Lindsay Wingo says some people may not realize how important that part of the hospital really is.

“With the surgical tower everyone in their life knows someone who has needed it at some point, even if they haven’t had surgery themselves it really just affects so many people,” Wingo said.

Monday was just day one of the fundraiser as groups will be hitting the links Tuesday as well all to benefit a cause close to home for many.

