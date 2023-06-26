Energy Alert
Jonesboro police officer hit, dragged attempting to make arrest

Woman arrested Monday afternoon
Police at a home investigating a case where an officer was hit by a car in Jonesboro.
By Chris Carter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department arrested a woman who they say hit and dragged a police officer.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist, the officer was attempting to make an arrest of the woman for thefts of service at the Exxon near Gladiolus Drive and Harrisburg Road when she took off, dragging the officer.

The officer was able to chase the woman to a home near June Drive and Raider Road where officers and a K9 worked to get the woman to come out of the home.

A woman is in custody after police say she hit and dragged an officer during a traffic stop.
Jonesboro police did not release the name of the woman or the charges she will be facing.

The police department said the officer suffered some scrapes but is okay and won’t need to be treated.

K8 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as it becomes available.

