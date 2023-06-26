Energy Alert
June 26: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

With that being said, it will still be hot.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s, and we will warm into the low 90s under sunny skies.

Tonight, temperatures are in the upper-60s and lower-70s under clear skies. Our next chance of rain moves in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then the high heat returns.

Temperatures to the end of the week will be HOT, with highs in the 100s. More rain chances return by the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The latest on storm damage and power outages across Region 8 pictures and videos you sent in through See It - Snap It - Send It.

A new one-stop shop for business owners in the area is set to hold a groundbreaking this morning. Maddie Sexton tells us how people in Paragould said it would help them.

Construction could impact your commute, the area you are advised to avoid while crews work.

Celebrating National Soul Food Month, a look at the history and how it evolved.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

