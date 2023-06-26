Many cleaning up after Sunday storms

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Winds over 70 miles per hour moved through the area Sunday night, leaving behind downed powerlines and trees.

One of the hardest hit areas was Poinsett County where strong winds caused damage in towns like Trumann, Lepanto, and Marked Tree.

Many people were at home or at friends’ homes when the storm moved through.

“That’s when all hell broke loose,” said Jobi Teague.

A lawyer in Marked Tree, Teague was one of the many people who was affected by the storm.

“We were completely trapped on the north side of town,” Teague said.

His law office suffered significant damage when a tree fell onto it.

“This looks like It’s going to be a total loss,” Teague said as he surveyed the damage.

The tree fell on the part of his building where he usually prepares for cases.

“So, if I would have been there, that tree would have went right through where I would have been,” Teague said.

Ben Williams was inside his Marked Tree home watching TV when the storm hit.

“I looked out the window, and trees were falling every which way,” said Williams. “I said, ‘Lord, I hope it don’t blow my house away.’”

His home, car, and lawnmower were damaged in the storm. A fate many in Marked Tree are dealing with after the storm.

“I mean, an office is one thing to lose, a house is a completely separate issue,” Teague said.

Despite the damage, residents like Jennifer Goodwin are glad nobody was seriously hurt: “Thank Jesus we made it.”

