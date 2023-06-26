Energy Alert
Plane crashes in lake leaving one dead

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A plane crashed into Lake Hamilton Monday morning that left one person dead.

According to our content partner KARK, the Garland County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 8 a.m. Monday, June 26, about a single-engine Cessna 177 airplane that went down in a cove off Port-au-Prince Street on Lake Hamilton.

Officials stated Daniel Dale Jones, a 49-year-old from Kentucky, died due to the crash and was recovered from the plane by divers.

A 23-year-old woman was also in the crash and was taken to a local hospital and then flown to UAMS for treatment.

According to officials, the airplane requested permission to land in Hot Springs “due to aircraft distress,” but never made it.

Police have not released any information on what caused the airplane to crash. Officials said the FAA is investigating.

This is currently a developing story.

For more details, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

