Police: Man flashed loaded AR-15 at birthday party

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces 14 counts of aggravated assault after police say he pointed a loaded AR-15 rifle at a birthday party.

The incident happened Saturday, June 24, at Labor Park on South 6th Street, according to the court documents.

Several victims and witnesses reportedly told police they were gathered for a birthday party when the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Nathaniel Claudio, began driving hazardously around the park.

“Victims stated that when Nathaniel was confronted about his driving, he pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and pointed it at everyone at the birthday party before driving off,” the affidavit stated.

Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated there were 14 people at the party, including 9 children between the ages of 3 and 7 years old.

Beesley stated in the court documents that Claudio provided “self-incriminating statements” during a Mirandized interview at the police substation.

“Detectives were able to locate the AR-15 rifle used in the incident with a loaded magazine of 5.56 caliber rounds,” the affidavit stated.

Claudio is being held in the Greene County Detention Center, awaiting his next court appearance.

