Sheriff’s office investigating dead body found in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered just north of the Arkansas state line.

According to a news release, the body was located in southwest Pemiscot County on Monday, June 26.

The release describes the man as a “younger unidentified black male.”

The sheriff’s office said the man was wearing white shorts, white Nike Air Force shoes, and a dark-colored t-shirt.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101.

