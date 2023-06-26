Sheriff’s office investigating dead body found in Pemiscot County
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered just north of the Arkansas state line.
According to a news release, the body was located in southwest Pemiscot County on Monday, June 26.
The release describes the man as a “younger unidentified black male.”
The sheriff’s office said the man was wearing white shorts, white Nike Air Force shoes, and a dark-colored t-shirt.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101.
