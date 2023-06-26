Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Shots fired investigation at liquor store parking lot leads to chase, arrest

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation outside of a...
A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation outside of a Caruthersville business.(wcax)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of Sam’s Package on Sunday, June 25.

When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect in the parking lot of a business next door.

Police said the suspect took off running when he saw the officers.

The officers chased after him and quickly took him into custody.

Police said a gun was found nearby and taken into evidence.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Caruthersville man, was arrested and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center pending formal charges.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraud Alert generic
Seven people sentenced to federal prison in $11.5 million fraud case
A Sunday morning fire sent Jonesboro crews scrambling.
Crews respond to house fire
Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured in shooting
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County

Latest News

Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Some of the staples of soul food are hot water cornbread, yams, fried chicken, greens, and...
Celebrating soul food’s rich history
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured in shooting
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County