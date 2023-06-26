Storm causes major damage, officials ask public to stay off the road

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A number of storm damage calls are being reported in Poinsett County.

Several trees and powerlines are down across the county, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder.

Molder is asking for drivers to stay off the road to allow emergency personnel to drive to calls across the county.

Only emergency personnel are recommended to be out driving while they work to clean up debris.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.