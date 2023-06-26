Storm leaves community with damage and no power

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lepanto residents spent Monday morning picking up the pieces from the storm that ripped through Northeast Arkansas Sunday night.

The storm brought damaging winds to the area and left many residents without power.

East Poinsett County High School students, Doug and Zebarious, were out and about Monday morning helping clean up their community.

“It was really windy, and it was also very loud. It was throwing sticks everywhere, a lot of thunder, it was bad. Torn powerlines are down. It’s like a catastrophe,” said Doug.

The Poinsett County 911 dispatch line went out Sunday night, but Capt. David Kuebler of the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said they always have a backup plan to make sure 911 calls are received.

“If 911 goes down, we contact AT&T immediately and get it transferred to Jonesboro, is always our backup, our go to, so anyone that calls 911 in Poinsett County, it will automatically go to Jonesboro,” Kuebler said.

As of Monday afternoon, residents in Lepanto are still without power, but they are hopeful it will be restored by the evening.

