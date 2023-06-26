Energy Alert
Suspect arrested in weekend stabbing

Jonesboro police arrested 38-year-old Clarence Brown on suspicion of stabbing another man.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of stabbing another man.

Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, June 23, officers were called to the 400 block of Garden Manor, according to a Monday news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Jeffrey Brandon lying on the ground, suffering from a stab wound.

Officers provided first aid until an ambulance took Brandon to a local hospital for surgery.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 38-year-old Clarence Alexander Brown and arrested him late Saturday evening.

Brown is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree battery, awaiting a probable cause hearing.

